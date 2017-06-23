FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Russia's election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency
June 23, 2017

Russia's election commission says Navalny can not run for presidency

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing for his appeal at a court in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2017.

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency because of his criminal conviction, the Central Election Commission, said in a statement on Friday.

"Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office.

Navalny was found guilty of embezzlement in February and given a five-year suspended prison sentence in a court case he says was organised to stop him running for president.

Reporting by Kevin O'Flynn; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

