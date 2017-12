MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd will recall 127,738 Nissan cars in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday.

Rosstandart said the recall would affect Nissan Note and Nissan Tiida cars produced between Aug. 30, 2008 and Aug. 1, 2014, due to possible issues with the airbag safety device. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)