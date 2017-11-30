Kremlin says U.S. idea to cut all ties with North Korea simplistic

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the main question now is finding a solution to the North Korea crisis rather then cutting all ties with Pyongyang.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday called for other countries to sever all ties with Pyongyang, including cutting trade links and expelling North Korean workers.

“Cutting all relations would be too simple,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.