February 27, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Parties in Russia's Nornickel case to delay stake sale - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin’s Cyprus-based firm Whiteleave, aluminium giant Rusal and businessman Roman Abramovich’s Crispian have agreed to delay a sale of 2 percent of miner Norilsk Nickel by Crispian to Whiteleave, a lawyer for Whiteleave said.

The parties in the dispute have agreed to delay the stake sale until after the next hearing on March 8-9, Daniel Toledano, the lawyer for Whiteleave, told the London court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Peter Hobson writing by Polina Devitt editing by Jane Merriman)

