VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of invitation to visit Russia to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to vote during mayoral election at a polling station in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

He added no detailed plans of a meeting between the two leaders are being discussed at the moment.