June 14, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korean official hands a message to Putin from Kim Jong Un

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A North Korean official handed a written message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with Putin on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard as he attends an awarding ceremony, marking the Day of Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Earlier Putin had conveyed to the official, Kim Yong Nam, an invitation for the North Korean leader to visit Russia. Kim Young Nam heads the presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly in North Korea.

Putin’s invitation to Kim Jong Un comes days after the reclusive North Korean leader held landmark talks in Singapore with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

