Russia's Obuv Rossii's IPO fully subscribed - sources

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii’s share offering is fully subscribed, a source close to the placement, a financial market source, and a source familiar with the offering said on Wednesday.

The book is subscribed for the entire volume of the share offering, including an over-allotment option, one of the sources told Reuters.

Obuv Rossii, which in Russian stands for ‘Shoes of Russia’, plans to raise up to 7.9 billion roubles ($138 million) in an initial public offering in Moscow to help finance its expansion.

The book will close on Thursday. ($1 = 57.4330 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)