FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Obuv Rossii share offering seen to be priced at 140 rbls per share
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2017 / 1:06 PM / in 2 days

Russia's Obuv Rossii share offering seen to be priced at 140 rbls per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii’s IPO-OBR.MM share offering is expected to be priced at 140 roubles ($2.43) per share, a minimum price of the range set for the company’s initial public offering, a financial source told Reuters on Thursday.

Obuv Rossii, which in Russian stands for ‘Shoes of Russia’, plans to raise up to 7.9 billion roubles ($138 million) in an initial public offering in Moscow to help finance its expansion. . ($1 = 57.5766 roubles) (reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.