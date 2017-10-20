FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Obuv Rossii says share sale raises $108 mln
October 20, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in 5 days

Russia's Obuv Rossii says share sale raises $108 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 140 roubles per share and the sale totalled 6.2 billion roubles ($108 million), including an over-allotment option.

The company said the deal valued the company at 15.8 billion roubles and its free float would be around 39.4 percent.

The shares will begin trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday. ($1 = 57.4151 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

