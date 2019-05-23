Kazakhstan ready to supply oil to Belarus - Belta cites envoy

MINSK (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is prepared to supply oil to Belarus, but the countries need to agree such deliveries with Russia across whose territory they would pass, Belta news agency cited Kazakhstan’s ambassador as saying on Thursday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed at a meeting with the Kazakh envoy on Thursday that Kazakhstan enter into talks with Minsk to deliver oil to Belarus.
