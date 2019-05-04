Russia says clean oil has arrived at Mozyr refinery in Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian energy ministry said on Saturday that clean Russian crude oil meeting all quality requirements has arrived at the Mozyr refinery in Belarus, although Belarusneftekhim said the oil had yet to arrive at its end.

Russia halted oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany last week after some crude was contaminated. The news lifted global oil prices to a six-month high and left refiners in Europe scrambling for supplies.

The Russia energy ministry also said the quality of oil at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga was expected to return to normal on May 7.