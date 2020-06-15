Russia's crude oil export and transit to fall 3.8% in third quarter, schedule shows

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s crude oil exports and transit have been set at 62.8 million tonnes for July-September 2020 compared with 64.6 million tonnes for April-June, according to a quarterly schedule issued by the energy ministry and seen by Reuters.

On a daily basis, exports will fall in the third quarter of 2020 by 3.8% compared with April-June 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed in June to extend record output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day into July, curbing global supply by almost 10% amid a steep slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.