Germany oil industry warns of challenges from contaminated Russian crude

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s industry group MWV on Friday said there were no shortages of gasoline or diesel arising from the crisis due to the contamination of crude oil on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, but warned of challenges if there was no improvement.

The eastern German refineries Schwedt and Leuna were receiving alternative oil tanker shipments via the Baltic Sea ports of Rostock and Gdansk, but the volumes were lower than those normally arriving via Druzhba, a spokesman said.

“It is clear that without a change to the situation, mineral logistics are becoming an increasing challenge for our member companies and a burden to the supply system,” he said in reply to an enquiry.

Russia halted oil flows last month, contributing to a rise in global prices.