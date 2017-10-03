OPEC's Barkindo lauds OPEC/non-OPEC compliance with oil output cut deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Compliance with the oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations is extremely high, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday, adding that the global oil cartel was looking forward to strengthening its cooperation with Russia.

Barkindo, on a visit to Moscow to attend an energy conference, also told reporters that he expected all 24 OPEC and non-OPEC nations participating in the global oil output cut deal to take part in OPEC’s conference in November.