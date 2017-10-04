FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin does not exclude extension of global oil output cut deal
October 4, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 14 days ago

Putin does not exclude extension of global oil output cut deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a glass of champagne during a ceremony to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he did not exclude that the global oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations could be extended until the end of 2018.

“Everyone is interested in a stable market. What we have achieved together with OPEC is beneficial for the entire global economy,” Putin told an energy forum in Moscow, referring to the current oil output cut deal.

“Whether we will extend these agreements or not will depend of the situation shaping up on the world market. In principle, I do not exclude this. But we will proceed from the real state of things that we will have in March 2018.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

