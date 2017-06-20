Russia's Novak says no plans for extraordinary meeting with OPEC

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that there are no plans for Russia to have an extraordinary meeting with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. shale producers.
He also said he did not believe that a monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers due to take place next month in Russia could be expanded into a broader meeting between producers.
