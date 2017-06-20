FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Novak says no plans for extraordinary meeting with OPEC

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that there are no plans for Russia to have an extraordinary meeting with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. shale producers.

He also said he did not believe that a monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers due to take place next month in Russia could be expanded into a broader meeting between producers.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe

