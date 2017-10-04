FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says OPEC/non-OPEC oil output cut deal has helped stabilise markets
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 4, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in 14 days

Putin says OPEC/non-OPEC oil output cut deal has helped stabilise markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations has helped stabilise markets and opens up prospects for further cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“A good example of successful joint actions is the deal of Russia and a number of OPEC nations,” Putin told an energy forum in Moscow.

“We have not only achieved the stabilisation of the oil market, now prospects open up for us to implement promising projects, for technological cooperation because investments have returned (to the oil industry).”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.