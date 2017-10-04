Putin says OPEC/non-OPEC oil output cut deal has helped stabilise markets

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations has helped stabilise markets and opens up prospects for further cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“A good example of successful joint actions is the deal of Russia and a number of OPEC nations,” Putin told an energy forum in Moscow.

“We have not only achieved the stabilisation of the oil market, now prospects open up for us to implement promising projects, for technological cooperation because investments have returned (to the oil industry).”