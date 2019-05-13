Russian oil output in early May falls to 11.16 million bpd: sources

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a one Russian rouble coin inside a bulb with crude oil at a laboratory in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia in this picture illustration taken March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil production has fallen to 11.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on May 1-12 from an average of 11.23 million bpd in April, two industry sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.

Oil intake by Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft declined by around 6% on May 1-12 to 8.8 million bpd from average volumes in April, the sources said. The sources did not say why production and intake were down.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.