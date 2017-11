MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian energy ministry said on Friday that a crude distillation unit (CDU-3) was back online at the Yaroslavl oil refinery after it caught fire earlier this week and that the plant was working in normal mode.

One worker died and another was injured when CDU-3 caught fire on Wednesday.

The refinery, YANOS, is owned by Slavneft which is jointly controlled by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft . (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)