Blaze extinguished at Moscow refinery, one unit offline - ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out at an oil refinery in Moscow on Saturday, the emergency ministry said.

The refinery in the capital’s Kapotnya district was operating as usual apart from one cracking unit which was offline, according to the plant’s owner, Gazprom Neft, the oil unit of state monopoly Gazprom.

The fire raged for about three and a half hours before crews managed to put it out around 11 am local time (0800 GMT), the ministry said.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries at the plant, which processes 9.4 million tonnes of oil per year.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter the fire would not lead to any fuel shortages.

The Russian government and oil companies have agreed to cut wholesale domestic fuel prices in October as a temporary measure aimed at stemming an increase in the cost of petrol and diesel, a politically sensitive issue for voters.