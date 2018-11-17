Russian fire crews extinguish blaze at Moscow refinery - Emergency Ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian fire crews on Saturday extinguished a blaze that broke out at an oil refinery in Moscow, the Emergency Ministry said on Saturday.

The fire had raged for about three and a half hours before the crew managed to put it out around 11 am local time (0800 GMT), it said, adding there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

The refinery processes 9.4 million tonnes of oil per year and is owned by crude producer Gazprom Neft, the oil unit of state monopoly Gazprom.

Russian media reported that the fire had broken out in two places, including the cracking unit that produces gasoline.

Gazprom Neft was not immediately available for comment.