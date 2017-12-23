FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil producers to discuss exit plans from cuts once market near balance: Russia
Sections
Featured
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
India to leapfrog UK and France in 2018: report
India to leapfrog UK and France in 2018: report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 23, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 3 days

Oil producers to discuss exit plans from cuts once market near balance: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil producers will discuss exit strategy for their deal on cutting output once the market moves closer towards being balanced, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in remarks published on Saturday.

A general view shows the Taneco refinery complex, which is part of Russia's oil producer Tatneft group of companies, in Nizhnekamsk, in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, July 26, 2017. Picture taken July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We will talk about it as we get closer to the market rebalancing,” Novak was quoted as saying by Russia’s Interfax news agency. RIA news agency carried similar comments.

Novak had said in an interview with Reuters this week that detailed talks on an exit strategy would only start when the markets approached balance.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.