FILE PHOTO: A view shows a one Russian rouble coin inside a bulb with crude oil at a laboratory in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia in this picture illustration taken March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s average oil output stood at 11.04 million barrels per day (bpd) on June 1-10, up from an average of 10.87 million bpd on June 1-3, two sources familiar with official data said on Tuesday.

Oil output in the first three days of June was the lowest since mid-2016, according to Reuters calculations.

Russia’s energy ministry declined to comment.