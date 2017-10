The logo of Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft considers it “economically feasible” to resume production at mature fields after a global agreement among OPEC and non-OPEC expires, a representative of the company said on Thursday.