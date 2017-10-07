FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg: Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 10 days ago

Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers block a street during a rally in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian riot police detained at least 10 opposition protesters on Saturday in central St Petersburg as hundreds of anti-Kremlin activists marched towards the city’s main street, a Reuters witness said.

Police across Russia detained more than 100 opposition activists earlier on Saturday for taking part in a wave of protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a presidential election in March.

The authorities said most of the protests were illegal because they had not been officially approved beforehand.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.