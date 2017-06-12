FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Police detain more than 100 protesters in central Moscow - Reuters count
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 2 months ago

Police detain more than 100 protesters in central Moscow - Reuters count

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard walk during an anti-corruption protest organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in central Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2017.

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police on Monday detained at least 118 protesters in central Moscow where thousands had turned up to demonstrate against official corruption, according to Reuters reporters who witnessed the detentions.

Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier on Monday as he tried to leave his home ahead of the planned anti-Kremlin protest, his wife said, but she called for the demonstration to go ahead all the same.

Reporting by Svetlana Reiter, Maria Tsvetkova and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

