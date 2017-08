FILE PHOTO: Russian leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny reacts during a break in a hearing in the slander lawsuit filed against him by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, in a court in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison for repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings, a Reuters journalist reported.

Navalny was earlier detained on his way to an anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow.