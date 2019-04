Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny pays respect to founder of Russia’s oldest human rights group and Sakharov Prize winner Lyudmila Alexeyeva in Moscow, Russia December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia violated the rights of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by placing him under house arrest in 2014 and imposing other restrictive measures on him.

Navalny was placed under house arrest in February 2014 and held there for months while he was investigated for embezzlement in a case his supporters called politically motivated.