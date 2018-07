MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Saturday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

They are expected to discuss the Middle East, bilateral projects and the transfer of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Ushakov said.