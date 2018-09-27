FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pension age reform bill passed by Russia's State Duma

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The bill that raises pension age in Russia has passed the third and final reading in the lower house of parliament - the State Duma.

An electronic screen shows the results of the voting for the pension reform bill at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The draft law raises the retirement age by 5 years to 65 for men and to 60 for women. It had been amended in line with President Vladimir Putin proposals to soften reforms following mass protests across Russia.

To become law, the bill needs to be passed in the upper house and then signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Toby Chopra

