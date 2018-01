MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s state food safety watchdog will investigate an alleged leak of official documents to PepsiCo Inc., the RIA news agency cited Sergei Dankvert, head of the watchdog, as saying on Thursday.

A spokesman for PepsiCo was cited as denying that the company had used illegal means to obtain information in the Russian daily newspaper Vedomosti in December. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)