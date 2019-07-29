World News
July 29, 2019 / 9:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

German government very concerned about arrests in Russia

1 Min Read

Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said it was very concerned about Russian police arresting more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Saturday around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election.

“The German government expects the people who have been detained to be released quickly,” a spokeswoman for the German government told a news conference on Monday.

It was one of the biggest crackdowns of recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin’s tight grip on power.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

