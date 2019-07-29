German government very concerned about arrests in Russia

Law enforcement officers clash with protesters during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said it was very concerned about Russian police arresting more than 1,000 people in Moscow on Saturday around a protest to demand that opposition members be allowed to run in a local election.

“The German government expects the people who have been detained to be released quickly,” a spokeswoman for the German government told a news conference on Monday.

It was one of the biggest crackdowns of recent years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin’s tight grip on power.