Russian lawmaker accuses U.S. of meddling in Moscow city election: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker on Thursday accused the United States of meddling in a Moscow city election next month by organising what he called provocations in the Russian capital, the RIA news agency reported.

Andrei Klimov, the lawmaker who oversees the upper house of parliamant’s commission to defend state sovereignty, said that a series of protests in recent weeks in Moscow displayed signs of “foreign interference”, RIA reported.

“We said before that the United States and their supporters would try to use elections to the Moscow city legislature to organise provocations and attempts to influnce. Unfortunately, our assumption ... has been confirmed,” he was quoted as saying.