MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sergei Sobyanin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former chief-of-staff, received 69.72 percent of the vote in the Moscow mayoral election on Sunday, TASS news agency said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin casts his ballot during mayor election at a polling station in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Voter turnout was 30.28 percent, TASS said.

It said Putin had congratulated Sobyanin on his victory in the Moscow election.