FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny addresses demonstrators during a rally in support of independent candidates for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was jailed for 30 days on Wednesday for calling an unauthorised protest, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media.

The sentence comes days ahead of a march the Kremlin critic planned to lead in Moscow to protest at the exclusion of several opposition-minded candidates from a local election in September.