Participant of a recent rally to demand free elections Kirill Zhukov stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced a protester to three years in jail on Wednesday after finding him guilty of using violence against a police officer at an opposition rally this summer.

Kirill Zhukov, who denied the charges against him, was shown in footage circulated online trying to pull on the straps of a police officer’s helmet during a political protest on July 27.