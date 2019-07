People take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained 435 people in central Moscow during an opposition protest on Saturday, the monitoring group OVD-Info said.

Police earlier detained prominent members of the opposition before the protest against what the opponents says is the unfair exclusion of opposition-minded candidates from a Sept. 8 local election in Moscow.