World News
August 13, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow court allows opposition candidate to run after protest: TASS

1 Min Read

Russian police detain Yabloko political party leader Sergey Mitrokhin during a demonstration against new legislation against public rallies in Moscow June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow city court cancelled a decision by an election commission to bar a Russian opposition candidate, Sergei Mitrokhin, from running in a municipal election in September, TASS news agency reported.

The court ruled in favour of Mitrokhin three days after tens of thousands of protesters turned out at a rally in Moscow, in which Mitrokhin also took part.

A month of demonstrations over elections for the Moscow city legislature have turned into the biggest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2013, when protesters took to the streets against perceived electoral fraud.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

