Russian protesters gather outside presidential administration building

People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian riot police ringed off the presidential administration building in Moscow on Saturday after a crowd gathered nearby following an opposition rally and hundreds more were seen walking towards the area chanting, Reuters witnesses said.

Police detained at least 20 people after more than 500 people were seen moving towards the area, many of them young and chanting: “Putin is a thief”.

Tens of thousands of Muscovites staged Russia’s biggest political protest for years earlier on Saturday, rallying to demand free city-wide elections in spite of a government crackdown.