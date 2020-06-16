Money News
June 16, 2020

Russia opens criminal case against Nornickel staff over 2017-2019 pollution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee on Tuesday opened a criminal case against employees of Norilsk Nickel over the discharge of waste water into a river and soil between 2017 and 2019.

The announcement comes as Nornickel, the world’s leading nickel and palladium producer, finds itself at the heart of another scandal after a fuel tank at a power station lost pressure in late May and leaked 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens

