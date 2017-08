MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - British investors bought about half of a share offering by Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, VTB Capital, a bookrunner of the deal, said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The share of investors from North America totalled around 20 percent of the deal, it added. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)