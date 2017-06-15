FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Moscow Exchange says pricing of Polyus' SPO expected on June 30
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 15, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 months ago

Moscow Exchange says pricing of Polyus' SPO expected on June 30

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday that the pricing of a share offering by Russia's largest gold producer Polyus was expected on June 30.

Polyus will offer its shares in Moscow at $66.50-70.60 per ordinary share, to be paid in roubles, the exchange said. The price range for global depositary share (GDS) was set at $33.25-$35.30, two financial market sources told Reuters.

Polyus confirmed the price range in its statement later on Thursday. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.