FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 5, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained at Moscow protest: ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained by police on Saturday after arriving at a rally in central Moscow to protest against President Vladimir Putin, an ally of the politician said.

Navalny had called on Kremlin critics to take to the streets on Saturday ahead of Putin’s inauguration for a fourth presidential term to register their opposition to what Navalny says is Putin’s autocratic Tsar-like rule.

“Navalny appeared on Pushkinskaya (Square) and was quickly detained,” Leonid Volkov, an opposition politician, said in an online broadcast. “It (the detention) was absolutely illegal.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.