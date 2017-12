MOSCOW (Reuters) - Security risks are increasing in Afghanistan, and Russia is ready to provide assistance to the government in Kabul which is in need of international support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Putin also told an annual news conference that Russia and the United States could cooperate on Afghanistan.