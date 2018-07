MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin would meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in South Africa on Thursday at a summit of BRICS countries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets parliamentarians from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 24, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

They will discuss the situation in Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told a news briefing.