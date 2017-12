MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will in the future sell banks that it bailed out to market investors, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The central bank had to rescue three major banks - Otkritie, B&N and Promsvyazbank - this year after shutting hundreds of troubled lenders in the past few years as it cleans up the country’s banking sector. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)