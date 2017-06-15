FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Asked about successor, Russia's Putin says I'm still working
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

Asked about successor, Russia's Putin says I'm still working

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a live nationwide broadcasted call-in in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin did not give a direct answer on Thursday when asked whether he would be Russia's president this time next year, saying only that the Russian people should decide who succeeds him.

"I am still working," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens, in response to a question as to whom he would leave as his successor.

"I want to say that the voter, the Russian people should decide this," Putin said, adding that the president in the next term should increase people's incomes.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.