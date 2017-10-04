FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says not decided yet if he will run in 2018 election
#Markets News
October 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in 14 days

Russia's Putin says not decided yet if he will run in 2018 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had not yet decided if he would run for re-election in March 2018, something he is widely expected to do.

“Not only have I not decided yet who I will stand against, I have not decided whether I will run at all,” Putin said, when asked who he would run against at the election.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said presidential hopefuls would have to announce their decision to run in late November or early December. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Darya Korsunskaya, Jack Stubbs, Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

