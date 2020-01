Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw military exercises near Crimea on Thursday, which included the launch of the hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missile, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles at the end of December.