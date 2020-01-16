Putin puts forward little-known tax chief as new Russian PM - Kremlin

Head of Russia's Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2019. Picture taken November 21, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service, to be Russia’s new prime minister, the Kremlin said.

Putin submitted his candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after Mishustin agreed to be put forward for the role, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s government resigned unexpectedly earlier on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule.